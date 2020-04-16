Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MUNSTER, IN - Michael Burton Block, age 74. Beloved husband of Bari (nee Shapiro). Loving father of Jamie (Steven) Mayer and Lori Rose. Cherished Papa of Talia, Maxwell, and Elliana Mayer. Devoted son of the late Henry and Pearl Block. Dear brother of the late Sandra Block Strick.