MUNSTER, IN - Michael Burton Block, age 74. Beloved husband of Bari (nee Shapiro). Loving father of Jamie (Steven) Mayer and Lori Rose. Cherished Papa of Talia, Maxwell, and Elliana Mayer. Devoted son of the late Henry and Pearl Block. Dear brother of the late Sandra Block Strick.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel or to charity of your choice. www.kishfuneralhome.net
