Michael C. Kuchta

HEBRON, IN — Michael C. Kuchta aka "Smiley," 60, died on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Michael is survived by his mother, three sisters, a brother, other close family members and numerous dear friends.

A visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St. Merrillville. With a funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m.

A private cremation will follow.

Michael will be missed by all.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.