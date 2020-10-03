Michael C. Kuchta
HEBRON, IN — Michael C. Kuchta aka "Smiley," 60, died on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Michael is survived by his mother, three sisters, a brother, other close family members and numerous dear friends.
A visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St. Merrillville. With a funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m.
A private cremation will follow.
Michael will be missed by all.
For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.
