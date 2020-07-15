× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael C. Mastey

HIGHLAND, IN — Michael C. Mastey, 80, of Highland, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He is survived by his children, Chris (Cindy)Mastey, Janet (Jeff) Meyer, Michelle (Ed) Pramuk and Becky (Kevin) Rochford; grandchildren: Melissa, Michael, Mitchell and Maxwell Mastey, Jacob Meyer, Kem, Ariel and Katherine Mastey, and Kayla and Kyle Rochford; great-grandson, Daylen Mastey; sister, Donna (late, Walter) Marulic; brother, Bernard (Jackie) Mastey; brother-in-law, Walter (late, Linda) Bober; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judith; son, David Mastey; and parents, Bernard and Mary Mastey.

Michael was a 1958 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago. He retired from Inland Steel with 40 years. He coached Highland Little League for over 21 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's or Shriners Children's Hospitals.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322, with the Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 AM. At rest St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Family requests that those attending services wear masks and maintain social distancing practices. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com