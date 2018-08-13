CALUMET CITY, IL - Michael C. Rodriguez, 45, of Calumet City, IL, passed away Friday, August 3rd. He leaves his wife, Brittany, children: Nicholas, Felicia, Vada, Savannah, Aiden, Abigail, Selena and Michael, Jr.; mother, Lena (Joe) Woessner; father Robert mother-in-law, Debbie Young, grandmother Mary Rodriguez and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Longtime friends Miles Livingston, Danny Quinn and many others.
There will be a celebration of Michael's life August 24, 3:00-7:00 at Castle Hill Funeral Home, 248 155th Pl, Calumet City, IL, 60409 www.castlehillfuneralhome.com
Michael adored his family and friends. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and taking abuse from his two pit-bulls, Paco and Tootsie. God bless you Michael, rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/brittany-and-her-kids