SCHERERVILLE, IN - Michael C Szany, age 47, of Schererville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kelley Szany; children: Emma, Cazmier, and Hunter; parents: Dennis and Karen Szany; sisters: Denise Szany, Dawn Szany, and Diane (Anthony) Buonadonna; niece and nephews Chrissy, Danny, and Dominic.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at St Maria Goretti Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial Memory Lane Cemetery in Crown Point. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Mike was a 1991 graduate of Lake Central High School. He attended Purdue University on a full football scholarship, playing Offensive Guard for the Boilermakers from 1991-1996. He was a volunteer for Lake Hills Fire Department and served on the Valparaiso Fire Department for many years. Mike was a mechanic at U.S. Steel Gary Works (USW Local 1066) for the past fifteen years. www.fagenmiller.com