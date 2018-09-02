CROWN POINT, IN - Michael Charles Anco age 28, passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018.
He is survived by his parents, father, John (Anita) Anco and mother, Kathryn Anco; beloved brother of Angela (Kevin) Bannon; proud uncle of Molly Bannon; beloved grandson of Charles Harrell; close friend to Anthony Ayersman; cherished nephew to many aunts and uncles and fun loving cousin to many.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Harrell, and John and Carol Anco.
A Celebration of Mike's life will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM with a funeral service at 7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev Tony Taschetta officiating.
Mike will be laid to rest privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Mike was a fun loving warm hearted good guy and was always willing to help others in need. He enjoyed working on anything with an engine and spending time with his family and friends. Mike attended Lake Central High School and enjoyed working at Lake Cycle in Merrillville, IN.
Mike was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched. Online condolences may be left at: