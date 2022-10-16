Michael Charles Cash

Michael was born May 2, 1953 in Gary, IN to the late Joseph John and Ruth Ann (Vallo) Cash, Sr. He was a Crane Operator for LTV Steel until his retirement. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing with his family. He was a role model for generations of family and friends, ultimately becoming an extended grandpa to many. Michael could be spotted in the stands at all his grandkids' sporting events, as he never missed a single one. He was always their biggest cheerleader and a man anyone could turn to for advice. A heart of pure gold, the words "no" hardly left his mouth. Michael would give the shirt off his back and lend a helping hand to anyone that needed one. In his free time Michael made his own fishing lures and jigs that he traveled with to outdoor shows. Additionally, he was a huge Indianapolis Colts fan who looked forward to Sunday football. His kind heart and smile will truly be missed by many.