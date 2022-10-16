May 2, 1953 - Oct. 8, 2022
HOBART, IN - Michael Charles Cash, age 69, of Hobart passed away Saturday October 8,2022.
Michael was born May 2, 1953 in Gary, IN to the late Joseph John and Ruth Ann (Vallo) Cash, Sr. He was a Crane Operator for LTV Steel until his retirement. Michael was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing with his family. He was a role model for generations of family and friends, ultimately becoming an extended grandpa to many. Michael could be spotted in the stands at all his grandkids' sporting events, as he never missed a single one. He was always their biggest cheerleader and a man anyone could turn to for advice. A heart of pure gold, the words "no" hardly left his mouth. Michael would give the shirt off his back and lend a helping hand to anyone that needed one. In his free time Michael made his own fishing lures and jigs that he traveled with to outdoor shows. Additionally, he was a huge Indianapolis Colts fan who looked forward to Sunday football. His kind heart and smile will truly be missed by many.
He is survived by two daughters: Jennifer (Adam) Hedger of Portage and Lesley (Rikk) Fortini; ten grandchildren: John Kravis III, Ryan Cash, Leann (Joshua) Smaltz, Jake (Brooklyn) Kravis, Nicholas Cash, Nathan Bauknecht, Emily (Noah Ringer) Bauknecht, Josh Kravis, Ethan Coapstick, and Damon Meeks; five great-grandchildren: Nikoli, Matthew, Athena, Layla, and Stella; two canine companions: Brandy and Daisy; three siblings: Christine Cash of Highland, Thomas Cash, Sr. of Highland, and Anna (David) Creviston of Clayton, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph J. Cash, Jr.; Great-grandson, Jayce; and two dogs: Lady and Brittany.
A celebration of Michael's life will be scheduled at a later date.
