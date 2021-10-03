Dec. 05,1960 - Sep. 24,2021

HOBART, IN - Michael Charles Craft Age 60, of Hobart passed away Friday, September 24,2021 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Hobart. He was born December 05, 1960 to Angelo and Katherine (Nee Karageorge) Batistatos in Hammond, IN. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mike was a custodian at the Portage Township School and a member of Real-Life Community Church in Portage and enjoyed going to car shows. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother and friend.

Mike is survived by his loving son, Brandon Craft; his mother, Katherine (nee Karageorge) Batistatos-Miller; brothers: Bob and Speros; sisters: Tina (Herman) and Brenda; and his girlfriend Tammy Morgan; and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Angelo Batistatos, and sister, Joyce.

Funeral Service for Mike will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Burial at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, from 11:00 until time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com