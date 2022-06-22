CROWN POINT - Michael Copak, age 75, of Crown Point, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Carol Copak; loving father of Joseph (Mariya) Copak, Brian (Irene) Copak, and Rosalie (William) Mulcahy; cherished grandfather of Michael, Teodor, Violet, Esme, Victor, Sean and Edward; dear brother of Jerry Copak and Kathleen Sajdyk; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School and obtained a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Michael was a retired employee of AT&T. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, gardening, fishing, golfing and football. He could build or fix anything. Michael was kind and generous and will be affectionately remembered by his pleasant nature, his smile and his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Mass Celebrating Michael's Life will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 directly at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. James Wozniak officiating. Michael will lie in state at the church from10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com