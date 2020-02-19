EAST CHICAGO, IN - Michael D. Brown "Mike", age 66 of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors wife, Veronica; two sons, Josiah (Kasandra) Brown and Joshua Brown; one grandson, Jace Brown; one uncle, Clarence Hoppson; cousin, Paula Carmack; godson, Jeremy (Ashley) Gilmore and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded, in death by parents, Jessie and Evelyn Brown.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond. Rev. Patrick Gillis, Pastor; Rev. Jeremy Gilmore, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at New Community Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Brown family during their time of loss.