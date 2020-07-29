× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Michael D. Johnson, 66, of Highland, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Vicki, beloved sons: Nicholas Johnson, Steven Johnson, dear siblings: Kristine (Robert) Convery, Charles (Brenda) Johnson, Donald Johnson and numerous additional loving family and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Therese, brothers: Frank and Daniel.

Visitation will be held at the First Christian Church of Griffith, 202 W Pine St, Griffith, IN 46319 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Michael was a member of the First Christian Church of Griffith, retired from Arcelor Mittal in 2011 after 38 years of service. Michael was a Mill Mechanic at the No. 7 Blast Furnace, and a member of Local 1010. Michael enjoyed volunteering for a number of different causes at the church. Flowers or a donation to the Share Foundation with the Handicapped in Michael's honor would be appreciated.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.