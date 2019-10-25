Michael D. McGill Jr.

2/20/1970 - 10/25/2017 "If Tears Could Build A Stairwell" If tears could build a stairwell and memories were a lane, I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say good-bye... You were gone before I knew it, and only God knows why. My heart still aches in sadness and secret tears still flow. What it means to lose you no one will ever know. Love, Mom & Dad
