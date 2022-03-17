HIGHLAND, IN - Michael D. "Mick" Madura, age 83, of Highland passed away March 15, 2022. He is survived by his daughter: Michele (Shawn) Leeney; his son: Michael A. (Sherrie) Madura; his grandchildren: Kurt Leeney, Tiffany Madura, Cara Leeney, Trisha Madura, Michael N. Madura, and Kylie Madura; his sister: Marcia (Daniel) Kozlowski; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene; sister, Patricia Madura Ward-Steinman (Late David); and his parents: Michael J. and Henrietta Madura.
His parents and grandparents were the owners and operators of the legendary Madura's Danceland Ballroom from 1932-1967. Mick graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1956 and Purdue University Calumet. He also attended Indiana University. He retired from AT&T in 1998 after 38 years of service and the Ameristar Casino for over 19 years and retired again in 2020. He was a lector at St. Thomas More Church for many years and prior to that a lector at St. Joseph church in Hammond. He was also active in the Holy Name Society and RCIA.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday March 21, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass will be held on Tuesday March 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.