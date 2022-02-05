MUNSTER, IN - Michael D. Mitcheltree, age 65, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife Julie, mother Janet Allen; sons: Joseph (Cassy) and Eric (Sasha) Mitcheltree; step-children: Ashley and Richard Guevara; beloved grandchildren: Evan, Owen and Ian Mitcheltree, Brandon and Jeremy Bradford; brothers: Mark (Karen), Steven (Tina), Curt (Deb), and Paul Mitcheltree; sister Kay (Don) Torrenga; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Dale Mitcheltree and step-father, James Allen.

Memorial visitation and funeral services will be held on Monday February 7, 2022, with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, IN.

Michael was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed by all.

