IN LOVING MEMORY OF MICHAEL D. RAMIREZ ON HIS 55th BIRTHDAY

5/23/1965-10/22/1983 In Life...A Love, A Joy, A Pride. In Death...Loved, Missed, Remembered. In Eternity...We Will All Reunite To Be Together Forever. Mom, (Ruth), Dad (Lee), Tony and Libby, Chuck, Liz, Dave and Mary.