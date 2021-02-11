March 6, 1967 - Feb. 4, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael David Dolhover from Valparaiso, age 53, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born March 6, 1967 in Valparaiso, IN and was the son of Richard and Mary Alice Dolhover. Mike worked for U.S. Steel for 26 years. He was a hard-working man that valued friendships and loved his two boys deeply.

Mike followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfathers of farming the family farm. He taught his boys the love of farming and the mechanics of a piece of machinery. He was very proud of his boys and the young men they are growing up to be.

He is survived by his children: Coit Dolhover and Brice Dolhover. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Alice Dolhover and sister Sue Petroff (Jeff). He was preceded in death by his father, Richard George Dolhover.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER, FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.