Mar. 30, 1948 - Nov. 3, 2021

EFLAND, NC - Michael Dean Stillson was born on March 30, 1948 in Gary, Indiana. He passed away peacefully in his home in Efland, North Carolina, on November 3, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Michael was a veteran of the Navy and is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Delores of 52 years; sons: John and David; daughter-in-law, Ellen; grandchildren: Lindsey and Tyler; and many nieces and nephews. He was also a member of Plumbers Local #210.

Michael loved his family and always engaged in their sporting activities. He was a supportive baseball coach for both of his sons. He also loved watching all sports including going to both his granddaughter, Lindsey's volleyball games and his grandson, Tyler's baseball games. Michael was also a fan of the Chicago Bears and his beloved Chicago Cubs. He would watch every Cubs game on TV with his wife, Delores.

Michael was also known for his wonderful sense of humor and without much effort would always make his friends and family laugh. The nature of his personality made people laugh even when he wasn't trying to be funny. It was a skill very few people have. He and his comedic ways will be missed dearly. May you Rest In Peace, Michael. We love you.