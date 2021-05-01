 Skip to main content
Michael Dennis Hektoen

August 4, 1949 — April 29, 2021

LANSING, IL — Michael Dennis Hektoen formerly of New York City, NY, Lansing, IL, Gary IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jeanette E. Hektoen, and a sister, Jeanette A. Hektoen.

Michael is survived by his brothers, Timothy K. (Mary Ann) Hektoen, Terrence P. (Maggie) Hektoen and Thomas E. (Margaret) Hektoen; a sister, Judy (Paul) Einikis, and several nieces and nephews.

Michael loved music. He was in several bands in his youth performing at several venues. He appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show." His love of music led him to New York City. Where he produced albums for many musical talents, including Kool and the Gang.

Michael later retired to Vancouver, Canada, where he enjoyed the beautiful scenery.

There will be a private service to celebrate his life.

