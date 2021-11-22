 Skip to main content
Michael Dennis O'Donovan

Nov. 1, 1968 - Nov. 12, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael Dennis O'Donovan, age 53, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 in Chicago, IL. He was born on November 1, 1968 in Alton, IL to John and Andrea (Gasparovich) O'Donovan.

Michael is survived by his two brothers: Paul J. O'Donovan, Timothy P. O'Donovan; and his mother Andrea O'Donovan. He was preceded in death by his father, John J. O'Donovan.

Michael worked for Walmart for 17 years. He was very active in his church, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus and The Holy Name Society of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385. A Memorial Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

