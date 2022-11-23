April 2, 1936—Nov. 16, 2022

MUNSTER—Michael DeRosa, age 86, of Munster, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 after speaking with many loved ones and spending his last moments with his wife, Carol Talley. He is survived by Carol, her sons, and grandchildren. He is also survived by his sons: Michael and his wife Diane; Marty and his fiance Sarah; grandchildren: Ryan, Sarah, and Dominic, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his beloved first wife Marilyn and his daughter Moira. He joins them and his sister Jenny; brothers Joe, Clem, John, and Tony, along with his loving parents Anthony and Rosa in heaven.

Mike was a beloved friend to many during his walk of life. He served in the Army’s training program, owned and operated A-M Supply, and became a voice of authority among his peers. His zeal for exercise, poker, and ping-pong was matched by his good humor and banter with his friends and family members. He will be missed by many, as his reach was as big as his heart.

All are welcome to attend visitation at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, 46322 on Friday, November 25th, 2022 from 2:00p.m. to 5:30p.m., with the funeral service immediately following in the sanctuary. Pastor David Shockey officiating. Flowers are welcome to Hillside Funeral Home, as well as donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area by visiting https://www.hospicecalumet.org/donate.

