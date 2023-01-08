Oct. 27, 1926 - Jan. 3, 2023

DYER, IN - Michael Domasica, 96, of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was the beloved husband of the Late Therese (Bugajski) Domasica who passed away June 17, 2008.

He is survived by his Loving Children: Thomas (Pam) Domasica, of Crown Point IN, Judy (Rick) Huff of Noblesville, IN, Robert Domasica of Dyer, IN and Richard (Kim) Domasica of Hammond, IN. Loving Grandfather of Michael (Addie) Domasica, Annie, (Branden) Lorek, Matthew (Stephen Sienicki) Domasica, Nancy (Chad) Scott, Deb Gilles and Trista (David) Rigot. He was "Papa Jaja" to nine great-grandchildren: Katie, Maggie, Evie and Sarah Scott; Eli, Jonah, and Isaac Lorek; and Dominic and Anthony Domasica.

In addition to his loving wife Therese, Mike was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Domasica; parents, Michael and Mary (Rose) Domasica; brothers: Edward and Joseph Domasica.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM till 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Maria Goretti Church with Father Leo Gajardo officiating. Cremation to follow.

Mike grew up in the Robertsdale section of Hammond and attended St. John the Baptist School in Whiting. He graduated from Hammond Tech and later continued his education at Purdue Calumet. He started his career as a draftsman at Continental Roll and Steel Foundry. He then went to Blaw-Knox Corporation as maintenance supervisor and was promoted to maintenance superintendent. He finished his career in the same position at Vulcan Mold and Iron Co.

Mike was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Church in Dyer and served on the original steering committee to organize the parish. He was an Usher, Alter Server and Eucharistic minister. Thankfully, he did not sing in the choir. Mike visited at the Dyer Nursing Home for many years and loved to say the Rosary with the people there. In his younger days he loved to fish and golf.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in His Memory to the Share Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet region. www.kishfuneralhome.net