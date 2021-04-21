Michael Douglas Poweska

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Michael D. Poweska, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary C. Haywood-Poweska; beloved children, Michael J. (Mayor Bill Carroll) Poweska and Bethany M. (Thomas) Music; stepchildren, Tyler Smith and Tonda Haywood; cherished grandsons, Preston J. Music and Jaxson W. Music; and sister, Roxann (Rick Sims) Poweska.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter A. and Stella P. Poweska, and grandmother, Elizabeth O. Poweska.

Mike retired as a crane operator from Inland Steel 12-inch bar mill after 37 years of service.

Funeral services will be held April 22, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Please call RENDINA FUNERAL HOME for more information 219-980-1141 or visit mycalumetpark.com.