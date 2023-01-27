HOBART, IN - Michael Douglas Trammel, age 73, a lifelong resident of Hobart, Indiana passed away peacefully January 25, 2023 after a battle with health complications. He retired in 2012 from the State of Indiana//FSSA//DFR//Hearings and Appeals Section as an administrative law judge. Preceded in death by parents, Willard Fay Trammel and Joan B (nee Jackson), dear cousin, Sheri Brownlee- Dunnington and companion dogs Ollie I, Ollie ll,and Ollie lll. He is survived by cousins, Larry (Nicole) Clark of Lebanon, IN and Dale (Rita) Clark of Plainfield, IN; caregivers, Tammy, Kelley, Sandy Vasquez, Marisa Vasquez, Jasmine Wilson; and devoted friend of 45 years, Paul Chiki. Michael earned his BA in1971, and MSED in 1972 both from Purdue University Lafayette. Michael was an active and devoted Purdue fan. Until recently, he had season tickets for and attended Purdue football, men's and women's basketball games. Often attending away and Bowl games. Michael was a lifetime member of the Purdue Alumni Association, and contributed annually to several Purdue organizations. He was a past member of Hobart Kiwanis, Mended Hearts. For several years, Michael was the Secretary of the National Association of Hearing Officials (NAHO).