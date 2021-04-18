PORTAGE IN - Michael E. Dabrowski, age 62 of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Dabrowski; daughters: Nicole (Mike) Ewing and Jessica Dabrowski; grandchildren: James and Olivia; mother, Mary Dabrowski; sister, Anne (Tony) Keilman; brother, Eddie Dabrowski; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Edward Dabrowski.

Michael took pride in his work. He worked at Arcelor Mittal in East Chicago, Indiana for forty-three years. He loved his job; it was his second home. He also loved spending time with his family. He worked hard to make sure they were taken care of. Michael also loved golfing.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) for a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. There will be a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 P.M with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating.

Facemasks required and please adhere to social distancing.