MERRILLVILLE, IN - Michael E. Dudak, age 85 of Merrillville, IN, went to Our Lord peacefully on December 30, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58-1/2 years Geraldine (nee Gregorczyk); and five loving daughters: Patricia (Jay Robison), Denise (Tom Bobrowski), Jeanette (Paul Thiel), Karen (Tim Cover) and Michelle Bromley. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Joseph, Jacqueline and Michael Mohr, Heather and Brandon Robison, Matthew and Megan Bobrowski, Noah and Natalie Thiel, William and Logan Cover, Grace and Grant Bromley. He also was the great-grandfather of: Harper, Brecken and Nolan.

Mickey, as he was known, is also survived by his brother Robert (Catherine) Dudak; his sister-in-law Naomi Dudak; and brothers-in-law: Florian and Richard Gregorczyk and Ed Moravec. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Julia Dudak, his in-laws Frank and Virginia Gregorczyk, brother Thomas, sisters-in-law Margaret (Gregorczyk) Moravec and Rosa (Cardenas) Gregorczyk.

A graduate of Froebel High School, he served in the United States Coast Guard and graduated from Purdue University with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for US Steel as a supervisor retiring from Environmental Services in 1993.