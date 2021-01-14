MERRILLVILLE, IN - Michael E. Dudak, age 85 of Merrillville, IN, went to Our Lord peacefully on December 30, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58-1/2 years Geraldine (nee Gregorczyk); and five loving daughters: Patricia (Jay Robison), Denise (Tom Bobrowski), Jeanette (Paul Thiel), Karen (Tim Cover) and Michelle Bromley. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Joseph, Jacqueline and Michael Mohr, Heather and Brandon Robison, Matthew and Megan Bobrowski, Noah and Natalie Thiel, William and Logan Cover, Grace and Grant Bromley. He also was the great-grandfather of: Harper, Brecken and Nolan.
Mickey, as he was known, is also survived by his brother Robert (Catherine) Dudak; his sister-in-law Naomi Dudak; and brothers-in-law: Florian and Richard Gregorczyk and Ed Moravec. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Julia Dudak, his in-laws Frank and Virginia Gregorczyk, brother Thomas, sisters-in-law Margaret (Gregorczyk) Moravec and Rosa (Cardenas) Gregorczyk.
A graduate of Froebel High School, he served in the United States Coast Guard and graduated from Purdue University with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for US Steel as a supervisor retiring from Environmental Services in 1993.
Although Mike was of small stature, he was large in deed and service, deeply committed to his faith, family, friends and those in need. He served the church since he was a boy and his current parish, St. Joan of Arc. Never at a loss for words or a good debate, he was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, a Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for him at a later date.
