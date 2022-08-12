Michael E. Hebda

ST. JOHN, IN - Michael E. Hebda, age 70, late of St. John, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away at home on August 7, 2022.

Loving husband of Mary (nee Tafoya); his daughter Michele (Mark) Panozzo of Beecher, IL.; and grandchildren: Trevor and Brittney; dear brother of John (Elisabeth) and Candace (Robert) Derezinski; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Michael was preceded by his parents Edward and Irene (Bliznik) Hebda.

Mike was an Ironworker for over 40 years and retired from Local 1 Ironworkers in Chicago.

Visitation on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, August 15, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane.), St. John, IN to Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Avenue, Cedar Lake, IN, for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Private.

Please omit plants or flowers. In lieu of them, donations can be made in Mike's name either to the American Heart Association or Crohnscolitisfoundation.org. For more information, please call 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com.