VALPARAISO, IN - Michael E. Housler, 57 of Valparaiso passed away, as a result of an accident, Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born April 16, 1963 in Delaware, OH to the late Kenneth Michael and Barbara Rosemarie (Murfield) Housler. Michael was currently working as an inside sales manager for Leeps Supply Company, Merrillville. He was very involved with his neighborhood homeowners association and planned many of the community events. Michael was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed riding his Harley. Most of all he was a devoted father and loving Bubba to his grandchildren.