Michael E. "Mike" Pepa

May 12, 1943 - Dec. 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael E. "Mike" Pepa, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carole (nee Blaemire); daughter, Christine (Joe Wisniewski); son, Michael; grandchildren: Michael Leland, Carter Pepa, Pete & Evan Wisniewski; sister, Myrene (late Richard) Gordon; many nieces and nephews; grand nieces and nephews; great-grand nieces and nephews; as well as special niece and nephew: Debbie (Keith) Iddings & Greg (Diane) Gordon; and grand dog, Gracie.

Mike was born on May 12, 1943 to Michael and Irene (nee Lasko) Pepa in Gary, IN. He was a 1961 graduate of Emerson High School and attended St. Procopius College. He was employed as a machinist at U.S. Steel in the Blast Furnace division for 37 years. Mike enjoyed his craft and was especially proud of his safety record of 37 years without an accident.

Mike was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Crown Point Eagles Aerie. He enjoyed golfing, fishing trips to Wisconsin and family vacations to South Carolina. Mike especially loved being a supportive husband, dad and grandpa.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 16, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral prayers will be held at 9:15 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Funeral Home with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 AM. Fr. Kevin Huber officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mike's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or VNA Hospice.

