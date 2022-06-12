Nov. 12, 1979 - June 6, 2022
VALPARAISO - Michael Edward Fouts, 42, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born November 12, 1979 in Hammond to Edward and JoAnn (Ditter) Fouts.
Michael graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1998 and received an associate degree from Purdue North Central in Computer Technology. His love of computers started as a child and grew with him into adulthood. Michael also loved spending time listening to music, camping with friends, and fishing. He was a great swimmer and loved the water and in his younger years participated in AAU Swimming where he earned a State Swimming medal in team competition. Michael was employed by Bee Liquors in Hobart where he was loved by both co-workers and customers who he enjoyed engaging with. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and grandson who will be deeply missed. Michael was a kind, caring, and compassionate person to everyone and he was deeply loved by his family.
Michael is survived by his parents: Edward and JoAnn Fouts; brother, Dr. Matthew (Dr. Michelle) Fouts; nephew, Maverick Fouts; and an unborn nephew on the way; grandmother, Barbara Ditter; and many loving aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: John Ditter and Harold and Elaine Fouts.
A private service was held at Moeller Funeral Home.