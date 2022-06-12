Michael Edward Fouts

Michael graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1998 and received an associate degree from Purdue North Central in Computer Technology. His love of computers started as a child and grew with him into adulthood. Michael also loved spending time listening to music, camping with friends, and fishing. He was a great swimmer and loved the water and in his younger years participated in AAU Swimming where he earned a State Swimming medal in team competition. Michael was employed by Bee Liquors in Hobart where he was loved by both co-workers and customers who he enjoyed engaging with. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and grandson who will be deeply missed. Michael was a kind, caring, and compassionate person to everyone and he was deeply loved by his family.