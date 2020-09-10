× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Edward Hall 'Mikey'

WHITING, IN - Michael Edward Hall "Mikey," 67, of Whiting, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday September 7, 2020.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Chrissy; dearest mother, Alvina Hall; daughters, Candie (Jason) Wilson, Mindie Hall-Dukes and Mandie (Mike) Thompson; grandchildren, Jason Jr. "Bubba," Ryan and Neal Wilson; Austin Wheeler and Chase Dukes; Savannah and Taylor Thompson; and many other dear family and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Oswald Neal Hall; and uncle, Terry (still living, Linda) Hall.

Michael was a 1971 graduate of Highland High School. He worked as a barber, welder, and bartender before retiring from Horseshoe Casino as a senior security officer. Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to concerts as well as coaching his girls' softball teams. He lived life to the fullest and especially loved spending time with his Horseshoe, Portside and Wicker Park families.