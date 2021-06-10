 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Edward Williams

Michael Edward Williams

Michael Edward Williams

June 21, 1945 - June 6, 2021

KENDALLVILLE, IN - Michael Edward Williams, age 75, of Kendallville, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital. Michael was born on June 21, 1945, in Gary, IN to the late Drextel and Phyllis (White) Williams. He married Brenda Joyce Swinford on September 26, 1981, in Crown Point, IN.

Michael worked at US Steel for 34 years before retiring in 2004. Michael had a passion for fishing and he and Brenda enjoyed spending much of their time on the water on Tamarack Lake.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Williams of Kendallville; son, Michael E. Williams, Jr. of FL;

daughter, Brandi Kmetz of CO; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren;

brother, Donny and Deb Williams of Portage, IN; brother, Jim Williams of Crown Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Mindi Himes.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the lake at a later date.

Services entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts