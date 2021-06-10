June 21, 1945 - June 6, 2021

KENDALLVILLE, IN - Michael Edward Williams, age 75, of Kendallville, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital. Michael was born on June 21, 1945, in Gary, IN to the late Drextel and Phyllis (White) Williams. He married Brenda Joyce Swinford on September 26, 1981, in Crown Point, IN.

Michael worked at US Steel for 34 years before retiring in 2004. Michael had a passion for fishing and he and Brenda enjoyed spending much of their time on the water on Tamarack Lake.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Williams of Kendallville; son, Michael E. Williams, Jr. of FL;

daughter, Brandi Kmetz of CO; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren;

brother, Donny and Deb Williams of Portage, IN; brother, Jim Williams of Crown Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Mindi Himes.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the lake at a later date.

