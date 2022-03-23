May 13, 1994 - March 19, 2022

DYER, IN - Michael Edward Yarusinsky, age 27, of Dyer, IN, passed away March 19, 2022. He was the loving son to John and Yolanda (nee Torres) Yarusinsky; brother and best friend to Steven John Yarusinsky; devoted grandson to Raul and the late Maria Torres, and the late Edward and the late Elizabeth Yarusinsky; energetic nephew to many; compassionate friend to Swick Squad and FGC homies.

Michael was born May 13, 1994 in Hammond, IN to John and Yolanda Yarusinsky. He was a 2012 Lake Central High School Graduate. He then attended and graduated from Purdue University Calumet with a Bachelor's in 2016. Michael was a Research and Insights Analyst for Spark Foundry in Chicago, but his talents far exceeded his occupation. Anything he picked up he mastered in record time. From winning first place in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition, to almost beating Tokido (one of the world's all-time greatest Street Fighter players) at Combo Breaker 2019, to learning music theory at a high level in just a few months, anything he put his mind to he conquered easily and held himself to the highest standards. He applied this passion to his interactions with his loved ones as well.

To his loved ones he was the kindest, most compassionate, funniest, and most pure hearted soul in the entire world. No words could ever be good enough to express how incredible he was.

Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be conducted at 7:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. He will be laid to rest privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

