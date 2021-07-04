May 7, 1933 - July 1, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Michael Eleftheri, 88, of Valparaiso fell asleep in the Lord Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was born May 7, 1933 in Cyprus to Eletherios & Loukia (Photis) Nikolaou. Michael made his career with U.S. Steel Gary works for over 40 years retiring in 1991 as Maintenance Foreman. He was a loyal member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church. His passion and trademark was his large vegetable garden. Every imaginable variety of vegetable was grown there with great care and pride, and the output over the decades could have only been measured in tons.
On November 10, 1957, Michael married Evangelia "Yvonne" Hadjiyiannis who survives along with their children: Loucas (Linda) Eleftheri of Valparaiso, Bessie (Constantine) Ardeleanu of Houston, TX & Lawrence (Linda) Eleftheri of Valparaiso; siblings: Artemis Eleftheri of South Carolina, Barbara Savvides of New Jersey & Chaila Georgiou of Cyprus; grandchildren: Michael & Samuel, Evan, Michael & Kristen; and great-grandson, Mylan. He was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Alexia Ardeleanu; and siblings: Betty Panayi, Nick & Photis Eleftheri.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with Trisagion service beginning at 6:30 PM. The funeral service will begin Wednesday, 10:00 AM directly at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N, Valparaiso with Fr. James Greanias officiating and burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Iakovos Building Fund.