VALPARAISO, IN - Michael Eleftheri, 88, of Valparaiso fell asleep in the Lord Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was born May 7, 1933 in Cyprus to Eletherios & Loukia (Photis) Nikolaou. Michael made his career with U.S. Steel Gary works for over 40 years retiring in 1991 as Maintenance Foreman. He was a loyal member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church. His passion and trademark was his large vegetable garden. Every imaginable variety of vegetable was grown there with great care and pride, and the output over the decades could have only been measured in tons.