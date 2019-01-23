CROWN POINT, IN - Michael F. Moloney, age 70 of Crown Point, formerly of St. Louis, passed away January 22, 2019. Michael enjoyed woodworking, Music Ministry at Our Lady of Consolation, loved golf and was a recent member of Knights of Columbus. He retired from First Industrial as a senior property manager and joined Keller-Williams Realty in 2017. Michael was also a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara; his children, Megan (Michael) Smith, Amanda (Jen) Moloney; grandchildren, Zachary, Justin, Adele, and Alexander Smith; brother, William T. (Carol) Moloney; sister in law, Dawn Moloney; loving uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Ruth; brother, Timothy W. Moloney; great niece, Madeline Bruns.
Friends may visit with Michael's family on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Crown Point, IN from 1:00-:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 28, 2019 directly at Our Lady of Consolation Church,8303 Taft St., Merrillvillle, IN at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Contributions may be made to Phil's Friends 1350 Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172, wwwphilsfriends.org.