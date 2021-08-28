VALPARAISO, IN - Michael "Farmer" Gasienica, 39, earned his angel wings on Sunday August 22, 2021.

Mike is survived by his wonderful and loving wife Tammy, his amazing side kick and son Mason, his loving family and more friends that can be mentioned.

Mike loved to fish, being outdoors, making memories with his family and friends drinking his "Natty Light" and listening to music in his garage. Mike would do anything he could for anyone. He had such a loving heart and amazing soul, he will be forever loved and missed.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 1, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St. Valparaiso, IN. Funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Rev. Michael Porter officiating. Burial St. Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the future education of his son Mason.

Funeral arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN (219) 462-3125.