EAST CHICAGO, IN - Michael Flores, Jr., 77, transitioned into the loving arms of his wife Erlinda Flores, forever together with the lord on September 10, 2018. Beloved Father of five children: Raymond Lomeli (Late), Linda (John) Alfonso, Elaine (Carlos) Velez, Michael E. (Jean) Flores and Robert E. Flores (Late); parents, Miguel and Antonia Flores (Late); siblings: Mario Flores (Late), Bert (Vicky) Flores, Armando (Ophelia) Flores and Fred (Patty) Castillo; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Raymond, Monica, Adolph, Marisa, Maya, Vanessa (Nick), Carlos (Cindy), Angeline, Reyrobert, Robert (Gaby), Jacob, Salina, Sarah and numerous other grandchildren; great-grandchildren: Nick (Googies), Viviana, Dominic, Jade, Alex, Serenity, Veronica, Nick, Abel and Amanda; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Michael Flores, Jr. was strong and loving, with a heart of gold! He was hardworking, caring and will always be the foundation of our family. He never allowed us to touch his hair and it was never out of place. He is loved immensely by the entire family and always will be. We will carry his love all of our days.
