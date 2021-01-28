Jan. 23, 1967 - Jan. 18, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Michael Fromm passed away on January 18, 2021 in Hammond, IN. He was 53.

Mike was born January 23, 1967 in Hammond to Edward and Nancy Fromm. He was raised in St. John and resided in Munster at the time of his death. He graduated from Valparaiso University with a Juris Doctor degree, and in 1996, married Katherine Zeas. Mr. Fromm was owner operator of a ticket resale company before becoming an addiction counselor.

Despite, or perhaps because of, his own battles with mental health and addiction Mike was an exceptional counselor who showed empathy and a personal understanding of his clients' struggles. He was ingenious, friendly, and a young soul.

He is survived by daughters: Ida, Allison and Elizabeth; sons: Nicolas and Christopher; brothers: Gary, and Neal (Marco Mejia) Fromm; sister: Ellen (Nick) Naumoff; in-laws: Rafael Zeas and Elena Gutierrez; his parents; step-father: Larry Mamula, and 15 nieces and nephews.

A visitation with the family will take place on January 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a mass the following morning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, however, the family understands all decisions not to attend due to Covid concerns. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.