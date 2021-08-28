Michael "Furby" Anthony Ortiz

April 10,1988 - Aug 22, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Michael Ortiz, age 33, of Hammond passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

He is survived by his mother: Luz Ortiz; fiance, Danica Bender; stepson, "R.J."; two children: Elijah and Christopher and their mother, Amanda Loveland; siblings: Alma Ortiz, Jose Ortiz, Louis Ortiz, Elizabeth (Jesse) Casas, Angel (Danni) Rosario; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Ortiz Jr.; sister, Samantha Ortiz and nephew, Omari Henderson.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue Hammond, IN 46323. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Bocken Funeral Home. Private cremation will follow.

Michael was a lifelong resident of the region. He enjoyed watching sports, playing video games, cooking, especially barbecuing. Furby will be remembered for his contagious laugh, his great cooking and always being willing to help others. He was loving fiance, son, father, brother, uncle and friend. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.