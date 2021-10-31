 Skip to main content
Michael G. Adair

Michael G. Adair

Michael G. Adair

Aug. 27, 1951 - Oct. 25, 2021

HOBART, IN - Michael G. Adair, 70, of Hobart, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born to Merle and Virginia Adair on August 27, 1951 and remained a life-long resident in the Region. Mike married Debra Clouse, the love of his life, on January 15, 1973 and they were married for 49 years. He worked for U.S. Steel for 43 years before retiring as a millwright.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife Debra; loving children: Kathleen (Rick) Chambers, of Wanatah, IN, Amanda Povich (Ludwig Skog), of Hobart, IN, and Scott (Becky) Adair, of Westville, IN; cherished grandchildren: Madison Chambers, Lydia Chambers, and Ulrich Skog; dear brothers: Kendall (Kathy) Adair, of Portage, IN, and Thomas (Angie) Adair, of Georgetown, IL; and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters: Marsha Barth and Marvel DeBoer.

Mike loved fishing, target shooting, and Bella - his 1955 Bel Air. He was proud of Bella and the work he put into keeping her in great condition, and would often take Bella out for a cruise or to one of many car shows over the years. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. Per Mike's request, no services were held. www.mycalumetpark.com

