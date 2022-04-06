DYER, IN - Michael G. Fagen, age 86, of Dyer, IN passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Catherine "Cass" Fagen. Loving father of Patrick M. (Nancy) Fagen Sr., Peggy (Barney) Munro, Cathy (Bill Orosz) Fagen, Michael A. Fagen, Nora (Matthew) Miklosy, Sheila (Kurt) Giricz, and Danny (Zara) Fagen. Cherished grandfather of Kristen (Michael) McCoy, Patrick M. Fagen Jr., Kassandra (Jeffrey) Shannon, Nicholas (MaryGrace) Fagen, Ambrose (Abby McConnaughhay) Munro, Sean Munro, Tommy Munro, Megan Munro, Cassie Orosz-Fagen, Caitlyn Orosz-Fagen, Michael Orosz-Fagen, Sophia Orosz-Fagen, Amber Fagen, Cass Fagen, Alyssa Miklosy, Bridget Miklosy, Christopher Miklosy, Matthew A. Miklosy, Joe Giricz, Kyle Giricz, John Giricz, Max Fagen, J. Kelly Fagen, Hannah Fagen, and Eva Fagen. Great-grandfather of Madelyn, Samantha, Anneliese, and Finnegan McCoy, Alexa Shannon, Gracelynn, Gwendolynn, Genevieve, and Garrett Fagen, and one on the way. Preceded in death by his parents Nicholas W. and Eva Fagen. Michael was loved by many and will be deeply missed.