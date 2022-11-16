April 7, 1947 - Nov. 11, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Michael G. Malaski, age 75, of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Michael is survived by his wife, Katherine "Kitty" Malaski; children: Michael (Erinn) Malaski & Matthew (Mindy) Malaski; grandchildren: Seamus, Morgan, Cooper, Myron and Bronko Malaski; brother, John Malaski; and sister, Susan Vahary.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Helen Malaski; brother, Richard Malaski; and sister, Carol Alderson.

Michael served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic in the Vietnam War and retired from U.S. Steel with 30 years of service. He was a former Jaycees member. Michael loved his family, sports and time at the casino.

Arrangements have been entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE in Portage, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Michael's name to Portage High School or Crown Point High School Athletic Department.

Visit Michael's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.