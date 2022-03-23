Dec. 7, 1956 - March 20, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael G. Wirtz, age 65, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Michael is survived by his wife, Mary Wirtz (nee Wenrich); sons: Jeremy Wirtz, Jason Wirtz; and sisters: Karen Beal, Barb Wirtz.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbert and Patricia Wirtz.

Michael was a former employee of Trade Winds. He enjoyed transporting and playing music for his Trade Wind clients. Michael served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was an avid White Sox fan, Minnesota Vikings fan, and loved watching NCIS. He enjoyed bowling and was a great dart player. Michael was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1976. Michael was loved and will be greatly missed by his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 9:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Interment to follow at Hanna Cemetery in Hanna, Indiana.

