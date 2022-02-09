ROSELAWN, IN - Michael Gantz, 75, of Roselawn, IN passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children: Tina (Chris) Johnson, Richard (Shannon); grandchildren: Cole, Autumn, Logan and Leah; sister, Sandy Hoover; mother in law, Dorothy Lindahl; sister in law, Joyce Meeks; brothers in law: Art (Patti) Lindahl, Kevin Lindahl; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his infant, Tiffany; parents: Galvin and Henrietta Gantz; father in law, Charles Lindahl; nephew, Matthew Lindahl.

Michael retired after 42 years with Inland Steel. His hobbies included fishing, working on small engines and spending time with his grandchildren.

Visitation, Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service, Friday, 11:00 a.m. all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will take place in Rensselaer Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital. www.sheetsfuneral.com