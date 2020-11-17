CROWN POINT, IN - Michael I. Conley, age 76 of Crown Point, passed away November 10, 2020 due to complications arising from COVID 19. He was born October 17, 1944 in Hammond IN where he went on to attend schooling before spending three years in Germany with the US Army. He worked at Combustion Engineering as a quality control inspector until the plant closed at which time, he hired in at Union Tank Car Co. until he retired.