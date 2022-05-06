GARY - Michael J. Collins, 74, of Gary, IN, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia Lozier; stepfather, Frank Lozier; sister, Louise Scott; and brother, Robert Lozier.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, "Link" Eileen Collins; children: Michael Collins Jr., Chris (Roger) Levine, and Jamie (Parnell) Barnett; sister, Joanne (Steve) Serna; grandchildren: Aaron Collins, Jordan Barnett, Percy Barnett, Dylan Collins, William Levine, Joseph Levine, Jorel Collins; many nieces; nephews; and good friends.

Michael was a dedicated husband, father, and proud Vietnam Veteran. He held many roles within the Aetna Little League in which his children played. Michael retired from U.S. Steel after 45 years of service in the sheet and tin mills. He was a family man who enjoyed traveling and family vacations. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN 46342.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disable American Vets or American Cancer Society.