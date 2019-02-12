DYER, IN - Michael J. Ferree, age 63, of Dyer, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Karen Ferree; brothers and sister: Jeff Ferree, Maureen (Mark Lee) Luchene, James (Diane Gamblin) Ferree; sister in law Diane Ferree; father in law Chuck Slavena; special friends Bob, Jim, and Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mary Ferree and mother in law Pat Slavena.
Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 pm. Mike was a reader of the Urantia Book, and had a great fondness of the Arts; especially music, including the Symphony and Operas.