Michael J. Havrilla, Jr.

Born on December 17, 1940, to Michael J. Havrilla and Lillian J. (Chester) Havrilla, in Gary, Indiana, he graduated from Edison High School, Lake Station, Indiana, attended Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, and honorably served in the Army under President Kennedy. He retired from NIPSCO. On January 23, 1971, he married Evelyn "Jeanne" Havrilla, who predeceased him by three days. Together they raised two children: William "Bill" (Leah Rozok) Havrilla, San Diego, California and Felicity Havrilla, Winona Lake, Indiana, who both survive.

He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Dave) Sandine, Newburgh, Indiana; brothers: Robert (Diane) Havrilla, Portage, Indiana and Thomas (Liz) Havrilla, Slidell, Louisiana; and many cherished grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse and brother, James Havrilla. Michael was known as "Mike" to his work colleagues, "Mick" to his friends, "Mickey" to his family, and "Mr. Havrilla" or "Coach" to his many CYO basketball and Portage Jr. Miss softball players. He was devoted to his family, loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas, spent countless hours volunteering, and always found a way to make people laugh.