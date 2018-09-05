HIGHLAND, IN - Michael J. Hmurovich Sr., age 78, of Highland, INpassed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018. He is survived by his loving children: Michelle (Dan) Knight and Michael (Kristi) Hmurovich Jr.; adored grandchildren: Nikki, Monika, John, Matthew and Sami; precious great grandchildren: Aiden, Lilah and Teagan. Michael was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth and brother Mark.
Funeral Services will be Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church: 1 West Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN 46375 followed by Interment Services at St. John-St. Joseph Diocesan Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Family and friends may meet at church at 9:30 a.m.
Michael enjoyed bowling, skiing, traveling and photography. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated. For information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.