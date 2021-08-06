Michael James Kras

Oct. 14, 1948 — July 30, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN — Michael J. Kras, age 72, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Kras; children: Jonathan (Jill) Kras, Amanda (Brendon) Smith, Michael (Rebekah) Kras, Jeffrey (Lauren) Kras, and Jennifer (Daniel) Woods; ten grandchildren; sister Sandra (late Ronald) Shuttrow; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignatius and Genevieve Kras; son, Matthew Kras; and brother, Gregory Kras.

Michael was an honorable man, loving husband, devoted father, and really cool grandpa, who delighted in playing with his grandchildren.

Michael retired in 2004 after a long career in federal service. In his retirement, he enjoyed working outdoors, reading historical nonfiction, spending time with his family, and getting together with his friends and brother-in-law at their favorite watering hole to watch Chicago sports.