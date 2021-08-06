Michael James Kras
Oct. 14, 1948 — July 30, 2021
ST. JOHN, IN — Michael J. Kras, age 72, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen Kras; children: Jonathan (Jill) Kras, Amanda (Brendon) Smith, Michael (Rebekah) Kras, Jeffrey (Lauren) Kras, and Jennifer (Daniel) Woods; ten grandchildren; sister Sandra (late Ronald) Shuttrow; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignatius and Genevieve Kras; son, Matthew Kras; and brother, Gregory Kras.
Michael was an honorable man, loving husband, devoted father, and really cool grandpa, who delighted in playing with his grandchildren.
Michael retired in 2004 after a long career in federal service. In his retirement, he enjoyed working outdoors, reading historical nonfiction, spending time with his family, and getting together with his friends and brother-in-law at their favorite watering hole to watch Chicago sports.
Michael was an active parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church as an usher and greeter. He enjoyed volunteering at the annual church festival. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Sons of the American Legion- East Chicago Post 369. He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel (93rd Ave. and Route 41) from 9:00-10:00 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021. A funeral mass will be celebrated immediately afterward. Cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children. www.fagenmiller.com