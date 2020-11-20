Michael J. Lemmons Sr.

CHESTERTON, IN — Michael J. Lemmons Sr., 66, of Chesterton, IN, passed away suddenly on November 17, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1954, in Gary, IN, to Edward and Katherine (Kane) Lemmons, both of whom preceded him in death. On February 10, 1973, he married the love of his life, Sheila (Robinson) Lemmons, who survives in Chesterton, IN.

He is also survived by his loving sons, Michael (Audrey) Lemmons, of Chesterton, IN, and William (Lisa) Lemmons, of Chesterton, IN; his adoring grandchildren, Robert, Lydia, William Jr., Lillian and Bear; his beloved niece, Angela Keefe, of Chesterton, IN; and by his sister, Karen.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom, and sister, Margaret.

Mike proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was a member of American Legion Post 170. He was also the owner of Peerless Potato Chip Company.

He loved his family deeply and loved spending time together as a family.